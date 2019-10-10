About this product
Our Legends brand offers "Legendary" strains at a mid-level price. Featuring classics such as Blue Dream, Super Lemon Haze and Northern Lights, this option offers a great balance of quality and quantity. Since these strains tend to produce higher yields in less time, it allows us to sell these fan favorites for a killer price. This brand is an ideal option for beginner & seasoned smokers alike.
Ogre is a Skunk-leaning phenotype of the multiple award-winning indica Sensi Star. While most phenotypes of Sensi Star are fairly compact indica plants, Ogre is named for its much larger size and huge yields. Giant, frosty colas produce very high levels of THC and a pungent lemon-skunk aroma.
