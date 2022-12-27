FEEL GOLDEN with our refreshing, low sugar social seltzers that goes down easy with our intoxicatingly delicious flavors and leisure-inducing formulations.



No traffic on the way to paradise with this bright, tasty and fun strawberry spritzer with a ginger kick and a mood boosting 2.5mg THC / 5mg CBD proprietary emulsion!



• 25 calories

• 4g sugar

• 2.5mg THC

• 5mg CBD

• Natural flavors

• Alcohol free

• A smooth palatable experience from popping the top to the last drop with our solution that evenly doses each sip