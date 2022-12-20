FEEL GOLDEN and STAY GOLDEN with our refreshing, low sugar social seltzers that go down easy with our intoxicatingly delicious flavors and leisure-inducing formulations.



Stay blissfully balanced from sunrise to sunset. Start with our mind-clearing and stress-reducing 25 MG CBD beverage to get tackle your task list and video calls and immediately transport to a better mood and a mellower state of mind with our low-does THC (2.5 MG) / CBD (5 MG) formulation.