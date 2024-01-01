Facade Live Resin - 5g

by Levitate Confections
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Levitate concentrates are made with the highest quality flower and with the highest care.

Live Resin made using freshly harvested cannabis flower and cutting-edge technology. The extraction and solvent removal processes are carried out at low temperatures to ensure all terpenes remain intact producing a flavorful concentrate as close to the living plant as possible. Our concentrates always test high and come in a variety of refreshing flavors.

Levitate your day, with our new concentrates.

About this strain

Facade is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Eye Candy and Apples and Bananas. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Facade is part of the Alien Era limited drop by Vertical Cannabis and Compound Genetics. It has a fruity mix of flavors and aromas, thanks to its parents. Facade is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Facade effects include feeling focused, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Facade when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Bred by Vertical Cannabis and Compound Genetics, Facade features flavors like cheese, blue cheese, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is d-limonene. The average price of Facade typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Facade is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Facade, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Levitate Confections
Levitate is a confections company designed to provide high quality cannabis infused candies with precise dosing and delectable flavors.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000101
