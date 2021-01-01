About this product

Sleek and simple, the Linx Eden is a powerful and true convection vaporizer for the health conscious. Features quartz chamber and air insulation. Experience the cleanest vapor for under $100!



TRUE CONVECTION HEATING

Our unique convection heating design creates a prime environment for the chamber's content to circulate evenly, delivering smooth clouds.



ALL QUARTZ CHAMBER

A large quartz atomizer boasts a vapor path free from harmful toxins or plastics providing exceptional flavor and only the highest quality vapor.



LAVA PLATES

Now you can enjoy the best of both worlds at the same time. Vaporize your extract and dry flower together with the included stainless steel extract pads.



HEAT SHIELD

No synthetic insulation means the Eden may get a little warm, a small trade off for pure, untouched vapor. We've even provided a stylish swappable Heat Shield.