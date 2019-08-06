About this product
Lit Cannabis is a lifestyle marijuana brand that specializes in high-quality vaporizer cartridges and accessories. Founded in 2020 - a year of seemingly endless chaos - Lit Cannabis brings a splash of color, positivity as well as quality to all stores it partners with.
About this strain
Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
71 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Lit Cannabis
Lit is a lifestyle cannabis brand aimed at bringing affordable and quality products to a wide variety of consumers. 10+ flavors including Super Lemon Haze, Banana Kush, GMO Cookies & more now available at select dispensaries in Arizona. "Life is lit, let's live it together." @litcartsofficial