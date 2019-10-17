About this product
Creamy & Nutty
Earthy Highlights
SENSATION
Sleepy Body High
Uplifting Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Made to be More.
Painstakingly harvested and treated with the kind of care given to only the best grapes in France, CRU is meant to punctuate anything in life worth celebrating.
The craftsmanship, the sweat, and innovations are the reasons why CRU is now one of the largest, most well-known, and trusted brands in cannabis. Driven to always be better, to be more.
If you want a high that is second to none, you go with the best.
- Strain specific
- 5 weekly strain drops
- Consistently high quality and very high THC
- Hand-trimmed
- Expertly cultivated and curated strains
- Intuitive labeling system with information on taste, scent, sensation, and when to use
- Color coded boxes for strain type identification
About this strain
Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.
About this brand
Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.