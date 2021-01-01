About this product
Also known as AK-47, "AK Kush" is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain. Don’t let the name fool you, it’s complex blend of flavors and aromas deliver a steady and long-lasting energizing buzz. Do you need to stay focused and alert? AK Kush can stimulate the creative juices and help kick the day in the a$$.**
**These claims are based on past user experience.
**These claims are based on past user experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Local Flower AZ
Our puns might be as cheesy as the potent aroma from our Mac Daddy flower, but our growing practices are no joke! Once you try our product, you'll see why we're dominating the Phoenix cannabis industry.