About this product

Also known as AK-47, "AK Kush" is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain. Don’t let the name fool you, it’s complex blend of flavors and aromas deliver a steady and long-lasting energizing buzz. Do you need to stay focused and alert? AK Kush can stimulate the creative juices and help kick the day in the a$$.**



**These claims are based on past user experience.

