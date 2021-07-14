About this product
Desconocida means “unknown” in Spanish, meaning this strain will leave you feeling like you’ve stepped into a euphoric cloud.
This hybrid strain has a strong THC content that can assist with appetite or sleeping issues, or just help to relax from everyday stress. **
**These claims are based on past user experience.
This hybrid strain has a strong THC content that can assist with appetite or sleeping issues, or just help to relax from everyday stress. **
**These claims are based on past user experience.
About this strain
Desconocida Kush
Desconocida Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the effects of Desconocida Kush. If you've smoked this strain, let us know about it by leaving a review.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Local Flower AZ
Our puns might be as cheesy as the potent aroma from our Mac Daddy flower, but our growing practices are no joke! Once you try our product, you'll see why we're dominating the Phoenix cannabis industry.