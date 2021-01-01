About this product

If you're fond of strains comparable to White Fire (#43) and Wedding Cake, then Jungle Cake is the indisputable choice for you! This unique high quickly builds while lifting your psyche to an unbothered/unphased state, leaving you susceptible to the attack of uncontrollable giggles. The aroma is quite pungent, pairing earthy and nutty notes with a spicy and sugary overtone. Let go and feel your mind transcend to new heights while your body settles into a state of pure relaxation (without causing too much sedation or couch-lock). Jungle Cake is typically used to treat those who suffer from appetite loss or nausea, chronic stress, and mood swings.**



**These claims are based on past user experience.



