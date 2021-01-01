About this product

Lemon Royale is a cross of Lemon Tree, GMO, and Triangle Kush. The cross of these strains gives Lemon Royale a heavy lemon taste with hints of pine and a scent of lemon and diesel. The buds are fluffy, light green, with orange hairs peeking through. At its peak, you will feel creative and euphoric. Lemon Royale is a perfect midday pick-me-up that can get you through a slump. Not only will you feel like you can conquer any mental task, but it can also help with physical pain and tension.**



**These claims are based on past user experience.



