About this product
From the strain that bought you OG Kush, Lemon Vuitton is a calming, but energizing strain that won’t leave you feeling sleepy. This strain has an earthy, woody flavor with a touch of warm spiced, nutty aromas. Just like the luxury brand, Lemon Vuitton is high quality and long lasting. It is known to help with pain management and stress.**
**These claims are based on past user experience.
About this brand
Local Flower AZ
Our puns might be as cheesy as the potent aroma from our Mac Daddy flower, but our growing practices are no joke! Once you try our product, you'll see why we're dominating the Phoenix cannabis industry.