About this product

From the strain that bought you OG Kush, Lemon Vuitton is a calming, but energizing strain that won’t leave you feeling sleepy. This strain has an earthy, woody flavor with a touch of warm spiced, nutty aromas. Just like the luxury brand, Lemon Vuitton is high quality and long lasting. It is known to help with pain management and stress.**



**These claims are based on past user experience.



