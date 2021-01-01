About this product
Named after Notorious B.I.G himself, this Indica Dominant hybrid will make you want to kickback, relax and enjoy the comfort of your couch. Notorious OG is a cross between ‘OG #18’ x ‘Kush’, and has a classic sweet and flowery herbal earthy flavor. A strain like this might be helpful with sleep, chronic pain, cramps and deep muscle spasms.**
**These claims are based on past user experience.
Local Flower AZ
Our puns might be as cheesy as the potent aroma from our Mac Daddy flower, but our growing practices are no joke! Once you try our product, you'll see why we're dominating the Phoenix cannabis industry.