This hybrid strain is great for a smooth midday relaxation, making it a perfect way to break up your day. Raspberry Beret has a sweet candy store aroma with subtle lemon and sweetgrass undertones. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or need to destress from the day's chaos, this could be a good strain to help balance your mood.**
**These claims are based on past user experience.
Local Flower AZ
Our puns might be as cheesy as the potent aroma from our Mac Daddy flower, but our growing practices are no joke! Once you try our product, you'll see why we're dominating the Phoenix cannabis industry.