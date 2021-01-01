Loading…
Local Flower AZ

Skywalker OG Pre-roll 1G

The cross of Skywalker and OG Kush creates a spicy and herbal strain that tastes just like it smells.

**FLOWER**
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs.

**EFFECTS**
>Couch-lock
>Relaxation

**CAN HELP WITH**
>Chronic Pain
>Depression
>Stress
(These claims are based on past user experience.)

**STORE IT**
In an airtight container, away from direct sunlight.
