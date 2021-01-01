About this product

The genetic lineage of Skywalker and OG Kush creates a spicy and herbal strain that tastes just like it smells. The deep olive green nugs are accompanied by orange pistils and bright, frosty trichomes. The initial feeling will knock you into another galaxy, and get your head in the clouds while your body becomes tingly. As time goes on, you’ll sink into your couch and feel happy and relaxed. The physical effects that accompany Skywalker OG are great for those who suffer from chronic pain or the slightest twinge of pain. The fuzziness from the high will leave you in a haze, which is great for users who struggle with stress, anxiety, and depression.**



**These claims are based on past user experience.