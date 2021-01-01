About this product
2 Scoops is properly named since you’ll be enjoying a cross between two Sherbet strains - Orange Sherbet and Grape Sherbet. The scent and taste of 2 Scoops will make you reminiscent of orange push-pops and orange creamsicles mixed with heavy earth undertones. The buds of 2 Scoops are bright green and covered in a thick coat of trichomes. 2 Scoops is a great strain for mood enhancement, mild aches, and stress.**
**These claims are based on past user experience.
Local Flower AZ
Our puns might be as cheesy as the potent aroma from our Mac Daddy flower, but our growing practices are no joke! Once you try our product, you'll see why we're dominating the Phoenix cannabis industry.