Meet Looper Ghost, your ultimate cartridge companion, providing a seamless and discreet experience wherever you go. Crafted with convenience in mind, this battery features a USB-C rechargeable port, ensuring rapid charging for uninterrupted enjoyment. With adjustable power settings, you have the freedom to customize your experience to suit your preferences. Whether you prefer smooth, flavorful hits or bold, intense clouds, Ghost delivers consistent performance every time.

