Experience an icy-cool rush with the Looper Reserve Sub Zero Disposable, a perfectly balanced hybrid that delivers both refreshing clarity and deep relaxation. Infused with a powerful mix of THC-A, THC-P, HHC-P, and HHC, this strain brings a smooth yet potent experience that awakens the senses. Expect crisp mint and pine notes, layered with subtle citrus and herbal undertones that create a frosty, invigorating finish. Whether you’re looking to chill out or stay lifted, this 1G disposable is the ultimate companion for an effortlessly smooth and refreshing escape.

