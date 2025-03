Skywalker is a cross between landrace indica Mazar and Blueberry. It’s a perfectly balanced hybrid with a mellow indica-leaning body buzz. In fact, this high will compel you to relax and relieve you of any stress or worries. The flavor is sweet and citrusy, but there is an undeniable peppery exhale. Puff on a little Skywalker and you’ll be off to a galaxy far, far away.

