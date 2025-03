Treat your taste buds to a burst of tangy delight with Sour Grape. Each cube is a symphony of flavors, blending the zesty sourness of freshly harvested grapes with a hint of sweetness, reminiscent of biting into a perfectly ripe grape. Enveloped in a delicate sugar coating, these gummies offer a satisfying crunch followed by a juicy explosion of grape flavor with every chew. Get ready to experience the perfect balance of sour and sweet in every irresistible bite.

read more