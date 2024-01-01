8" Bagel

by Lost Dutchmen Cannabis Co.
These round, dense buds are rich with tricones throughout. The earthy, herbal aroma adds to the balanced, appealing flavors that elevate your experience.
Many fans of this hybrid strain describe it as having an initial euphoric sensation followed by a sense of mental clarity that progresses to profound relaxation. This range of effects is what makes 8" bagel an experience that is good for alleviating pain without feeling too much sedation. This strain has a nice mind and body balance which is great for social gatherings to quiet evenings at home.

8 Bagel is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Project 4516. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. 8 Bagel is a creation of Cresco Labs, a brand known for producing high-quality and potent cannabis. 8 Bagel is 19-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us 8 Bagel effects include relaxation, focus, and calming. Medical marijuana patients often choose 8 Bagel when dealing with symptoms associated with headaches, depression, and inflammation. Bred by Cresco Labs, 8 Bagel features flavors like sage, grapefruit, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The average price of 8 Bagel typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. 8 Bagel is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 8 Bagel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

A Heritage of Science and Quality

Over a decade ago, Lost Dutchmen Cannabis started as a small project. Quietly focused on cultivating high quality product that met the incredibly unique needs of the people that found us, the goal was to strive to do things in the most ethical way, utilizing the latest scientific approaches, even if it was hard. Today we are totally family owned and operated, a passionate group of native Arizonans, dedicated to providing the finest quality product we can grow.

We recognized that what is rare and valuable, only comes through hard work, and hard work is best embarked upon alongside others, learning and growing as you travel together. Over the years our team has grown and changed, our products expanded and developed, but the wisdom we gain and the work we do is treasured above all else.
