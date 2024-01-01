Vanilla Cake

by Lost Dutchmen Cannabis Co.
Hybrid
Indica dominant hybrid strain with round full buds and a layer of trichome hairs that covers the bud like a coat of icing. This strain is true to its name. It has a creamy, light vanilla flavor with hints of citrus and pepper.

About this strain

Vanilla Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, relaxed, and happy. Vanilla Cake has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Vanilla Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.

A Heritage of Science and Quality

Over a decade ago, Lost Dutchmen Cannabis started as a small project. Quietly focused on cultivating high quality product that met the incredibly unique needs of the people that found us, the goal was to strive to do things in the most ethical way, utilizing the latest scientific approaches, even if it was hard. Today we are totally family owned and operated, a passionate group of native Arizonans, dedicated to providing the finest quality product we can grow.

We recognized that what is rare and valuable, only comes through hard work, and hard work is best embarked upon alongside others, learning and growing as you travel together. Over the years our team has grown and changed, our products expanded and developed, but the wisdom we gain and the work we do is treasured above all else.
