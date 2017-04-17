About this strain
Chupacabra looks like a sativa and acts like an indica. With tall, bright green buds that fray into even brighter orange hairs, this wild strain reeks of its Golden Goat heritage. This strain, bred by Colorado Seed Inc., brings together Hawaiian Romulan’s mental stylings with Island Sweet Skunk’s brilliant tropical aroma, and is finally anchored by Gupta Kush. This 50/50 hybrid will leave your mind sizzling as you nestle into your favorite piece of furniture.
Chupacabra effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
84% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
57% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
47% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lotus Gold
We value the health and the safety of those suffering from medical conditions who could gain relief from the use of these products. We’re committed to breaking the stigma surrounding these health products in order to improve the health of our local communities and the great state of Oklahoma as a whole.