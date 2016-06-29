About this strain
Hercules! Hercules! These hybrid buds are a blend of Hawaiian Urkle and Gupta Kush crafted by Colorado Seed Inc. A 60/40 sativa-dominant blend, Hercules offers the functional sedation of Kush with the mental alertness native to strong sativas. This all-day strain is ideal for physical activity, including, but not limited to: fighting Cerberus or eating an entire box of cereal.
Hercules effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
76% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lotus Gold
We value the health and the safety of those suffering from medical conditions who could gain relief from the use of these products. We’re committed to breaking the stigma surrounding these health products in order to improve the health of our local communities and the great state of Oklahoma as a whole.