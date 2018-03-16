Loading…
Love Buds

Horace

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 24%CBD

Horace effects

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
28% of people report feeling tingly
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
