Love Buds
Horace
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 24%CBD —
Horace effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
28% of people report feeling tingly
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!