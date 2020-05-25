Lilac Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
75 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
21% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
