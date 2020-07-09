Terpwin Station
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Terpwin Station effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Focused
30% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Nausea
20% of people say it helps with nausea
