About this product

Our cookie bar bites are a rich and gooey baklava glaze mixed with chopped nuts layered on a sweet and crunchy cookie crust.



Genotype Specific (Hybrid) - 10 individually wrapped pieces (for safety, freshness, & convenience) / 1 Piece = 10 mg of active THC



Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible!



www.choosethelove.com



Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery