Love's Oven
Baklava Cookie Bar Bites - 100mg
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Our cookie bar bites are a rich and gooey baklava glaze mixed with chopped nuts layered on a sweet and crunchy cookie crust.
Genotype Specific (Hybrid) - 10 individually wrapped pieces (for safety, freshness, & convenience) / 1 Piece = 10 mg of active THC
Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible!
Violator Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
227 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
