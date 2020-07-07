Loading…
Logo for the brand Love's Oven

Love's Oven

Turtle Brownies - 100mg (Adult Use)

Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

10 individually wrapped pieces (for safety, freshness & convenience) / 1 Piece = 10 mg of active THC

Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible!

www.choosethelove.com

Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery

Afghani effects

Reported by real people like you
457 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
