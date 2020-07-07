Love's Oven
Turtle Brownies - 100mg (Adult Use)
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
10 individually wrapped pieces (for safety, freshness & convenience) / 1 Piece = 10 mg of active THC
Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible!
Afghani effects
Reported by real people like you
457 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
