by Lucky Chief
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Butternutz is Butter OG x Runtz. Bred by Purple Caper & Pheno Hunted by Lucky Chief Genetics for the Half Baked Collection. Amazing gassy nose with purple highlights. Great washer with 30% - 33% THC.

About this strain

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare type of  hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing  Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this cannabis strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Purple Caper Seeds released the same cross under the name Gelato Zkittlez.


About this brand

Lucky Chief
Lucky Chief is a lifestyle brand and genetics company. We are legacy turned corporate with a natural and organic mindset 1st. We work closely with some of the best breeders in the game to bring you stable, disease free boutique strains.
