Lucky Devil Farms

Tropic Thunder

HybridTHC 19%CBD

Tropic Thunder effects

Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
10% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
