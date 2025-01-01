Flapjacks THCa is an exquisite indica-dominant strain with unique genetics (Macflurry x Pancakes x GMO). After countless trials, our farmers have found the perfect phenotype--combining coveted garlic flavors with the dough and syrup notes that make this strain so popular. Truly an exotic batch of indoor flower, the buds are frosted over with trichomes and meticulously hand trimmed.



Flapjacks showcases a unique terpene profile by combining doughy pancake flavors with earthy garlic. In the aroma, gas and pine contrast perfectly with the funky, earthy base notes. Syrupy top notes sweeten the deal. As to be expected, the taste is nothing short of an experience—full bodied, rich smoke offering doughy sweetness, ripe berries, and hints of piney garlic.



This phenotype of Flapjacks THCa is a sought-after gem, catering to seasoned cannabis enthusiasts seeking the pinnacle of potency and flavor. It's no surprise this is considered Lucky Elk's flagship strain, and when you try it you'll understand why!

