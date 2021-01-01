Lucky Lion
Lion's Gold
Product rating:
About this product
Lucky Lion's Original Glue phenotype Lion’s Gold has been specially curated in house for nearly half a decade. Through our practices, this strain has developed a cult-like following throughout Oregon. Expect a true and potent hybrid that delivers a strong euphoria coupled with a pungent aroma and a beautiful bud structure. With effects like muscle relaxation and mental clarity is it no wonder medical patents, athletes and weekend warriors love to end the day with Lion’s Gold.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!