Logo for the brand Lucky Lion

Lucky Lion

Lion's Gold

About this product

Lucky Lion's Original Glue phenotype Lion’s Gold has been specially curated in house for nearly half a decade. Through our practices, this strain has developed a cult-like following throughout Oregon. Expect a true and potent hybrid that delivers a strong euphoria coupled with a pungent aroma and a beautiful bud structure. With effects like muscle relaxation and mental clarity is it no wonder medical patents, athletes and weekend warriors love to end the day with Lion’s Gold.
