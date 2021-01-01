About this product

Lucky Lion's Original Glue phenotype Lion’s Gold has been specially curated in house for nearly half a decade. Through our practices, this strain has developed a cult-like following throughout Oregon. Expect a true and potent hybrid that delivers a strong euphoria coupled with a pungent aroma and a beautiful bud structure. With effects like muscle relaxation and mental clarity is it no wonder medical patents, athletes and weekend warriors love to end the day with Lion’s Gold.