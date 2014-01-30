About this product

Treat yourself with our specially curated hybrid phenotype originating from the ever popular Dutch Treat. Packed with terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool and Myrcene you'll notice the earthy, piney flavor and smooth, well balanced high. This is a perfect 50/50 hybrid that can be enjoyed during the day for a creative boost. Or in the evening to melt into the night.