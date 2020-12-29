Crazy Glue Disposable Vape 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Crazy Glue effects
12 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Migraines
16% of people say it helps with migraines
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
