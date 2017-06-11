Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Pineapple Trainwreck Syringe 1g

by Lucky Turtle
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Pineapple Trainwreck
Pineapple Trainwreck

Bring together the popular clear-headed effects of Pineapple Express and the pain relief qualities of Trainwreck and you get this happy sativa. Pineapple Trainwreck has an earthy aroma and a fruity flavor that usually takes more after its pineapple parent. Long-lasting and potent, this strain hits hard at first, but mellows into a state where being sociable or getting things done is possible. The buzz tends to be more mellow than active, though, so don’t be surprised if verbal activity is all you get around to.

Pineapple Trainwreck effects

Reported by real people like you
171 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!