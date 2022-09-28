About this product
With their irresistible fruity Cherry Lime flavor, irresistible soft gummy texture, and tightly sealed packaging, these CBD/THC Gummies really do have a uniquely sweet taste that make them a surprisingly good experience.
✔ 100% Vegan
✔ Tasty Cherry Lime Flavored Gummies
✔ Great option when it comes to edible consumption
✔ 100mg of CBD per gummy
✔ 10mg of THC per gummy
Effects of Delta-9 THC Gummies.
The effects of delta-9 THC are different for each person. Depending on the dose, tolerance, environment, personality and other factors - every experience is completely unique. In smaller doses (less than 10mg), delta-9 THC may be mildly stimulating and helpful for daytime fatigue or focus--perfect for those who need relief without sacrificing their productivity. Larger doses may initially stimulate users and provide a euphoric feeling before becoming sedating after the high wears off; this effect can cause some people to feel sleepy afterward or experience short term memory lapses.
✔ 100% Vegan
✔ Tasty Cherry Lime Flavored Gummies
✔ Great option when it comes to edible consumption
✔ 100mg of CBD per gummy
✔ 10mg of THC per gummy
Effects of Delta-9 THC Gummies.
The effects of delta-9 THC are different for each person. Depending on the dose, tolerance, environment, personality and other factors - every experience is completely unique. In smaller doses (less than 10mg), delta-9 THC may be mildly stimulating and helpful for daytime fatigue or focus--perfect for those who need relief without sacrificing their productivity. Larger doses may initially stimulate users and provide a euphoric feeling before becoming sedating after the high wears off; this effect can cause some people to feel sleepy afterward or experience short term memory lapses.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lumizen Wellness
Lumizen Wellness CBD Naturals is a CBD brand for those focussed on personal health and wellness. Organic, third party tested, all natural CBD products. Make it A Better You, Today with Lumizen Wellness. It’s extremely important to note that LumiZen Wellness offers both broad and full spectrum CBD products. Broad spectrum CBD products do not contain any trace of THC. Full spectrum CBD products, on the other hand, include up to the legal limit (0.3%) of THC. THC has been deemed an important ingredient for those who want the maximum benefit of their CBD products. While more and more people are becoming aware of these benefits, there is also a growing niche of pet owners who are using CBD to help their furry friends with issues such as anxiety and chronic pain. Lumizen Wellness is focussed on CBD products for Health and Wellness in both human and pet CBD products.