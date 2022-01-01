Delta-10 Gummy Sample Pack | 4 Count
About this product
If you’re ready to chill out with the most mellow cannabinoid gummies, then you’ll love our Blue Lemonade Delta-10 Gummies. These delicious bite-sized gummies come packed with not one but two types of cannabinoids—delta-10 THC and delta-8 THC.
We created this perfect fusion to provide a balance between relaxation and alertness. The 40 mg of delta-8 THC within gives you that perfectly calm, mild, and relaxing buzz.
After all, delta-8 THC is nowhere near as potent as regular delta-9 THC. However, we knew that these gummies needed something to make them truly special.
That’s why we added 50mg of delta-10 THC, which became the star of the show. Delta-10 THC is actually just as mild as delta-8 THC but rounds off the edges with a stimulating glow.
The best part of these gummies is the experience of the gummies themselves. These Blue Lemonade Delta-10 Gummies were crafted to be enjoyable for anyone’s taste palette.
Each gummy is soft, chewy, and goes down with a sweet and tangy flavor. We then went above and beyond by making these Blue Lemonade Delta-10 Gummies vegan and gluten-free.
Try a pack of our Blue Lemonade Delta-10 Gummies today, and see why delta-10 THC is such a revolutionary cannabinoid.
Lab-tested
Vegan
Gluten-free
About this brand
Luxe | Hemp-Derived THC | 40% off with promo code LEAFLY40
Luxe provides top-grade hemp derived THC products and infused CBD hemp flower. Buy delta-8, delta-9, delta-10, THC-O and HHC products online and rest at ease knowing all cannabinoids at Luxe are lab-tested and Farm Bill Compliant.
Our lineup includes live resin vape cartridges, gummies, water-soluble syrups, tinctures, vape pens, and of course, Delta-8 THC flower.
At Luxe, we start with top-shelf hemp CBD flower, and then use our proprietary extraction method that allows us to capture the rare cannabinoid delta-8 THC without damaging any of the terpenes and other cannabinoids in the process. This makes for a much better finished product, that has all the perks of CBD as well a bit of a buzz, but none of the unwanted after effects associated with delta-9 THC.
Our live resin delta-8 THC cartridges are made with a special blend of d8 distillate combined with delta-8 live resin for the ultimate experience. The live resin addition brings all the flavor and funk you'd expect from regular THC, while the pure delta-8 distillate brings increases the potency. Live Resin Delta-8 THC is a bit milder than the distillate.
Luxe Dealt-8 Gummies are all made with real fruit puree and lab-tested delta-8 THC, so they're safe, delicious, and you won't feel guilty or any come down after you eat them. We also have several different delta-8 tinctures and syrups available as well that you can buy.
Our Delta-8 flower is made with high CBD hemp flower, that's carefully infused with our delta-8 THC distillate. The effects are about one-third the average strength of regular cannabis. If you're looking for even more potent delta-8 THC products, we also have delta-8 moon rocks and caviar - asteroid cones available for sale too.
We ship all of our delta-8 THC products via USPS, unless requested otherwise. We use discreet packaging and fulfill our online orders within 24 hours, Mon- Sat.
Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.
