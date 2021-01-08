Gorilla Cake Delta-8 Flower
About this product
Using our proprietary cold-fusion method, we're able to ensure even distribution while still maintaining maximum potency. This unique process produces an unparalleled final product, in terms of both purity and potency.
Delta-8 THC: 21.2%
Delta-9 THC: 0.1%
CBDa: 0.35%
CBN: 0.1%
About this strain
Gorilla Cake is a strain that was most likely bred by crossing the famed Original Glue with Wedding Cake. The cross puts out a heavy high that is sedative and has an earthy, chem-filled terpene profile that is smooth and thick. The strain comes drenched in trichomes with a dense, chunky bud structure that both parent strains are known for.
