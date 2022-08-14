About this product
Our THCV Gummies is the pick-me-up you’ve been searching for, from its passion fruit flavor to stimulating effects. Loaded with 100mg of THCV per jar and organic ingredients, these THCV Gummies are the perfect way to get your day started.
Luxe THCV Gummies are vegan-friendly, making them even more accessible and environmentally friendly. Grab a jar of THCV Gummies today if you’re ready to stimulate your mind and body for the long day ahead.
Gluten-Free
Vegan Safe
No artificial colors or ingredients
Each jar contains 10 gummies with 10mg of THCV each.
About this brand
Luxe provides top-grade hemp derived THC products and infused CBD hemp flower. Buy delta-8, delta-9, delta-10, THC-O and HHC products online and rest at ease knowing all cannabinoids at Luxe are lab-tested and Farm Bill Compliant.
SHIPS TO ALL 50 STATES
Our lineup includes live resin vape cartridges, gummies, water-soluble syrups, tinctures, vape pens, and of course, Delta-8 THC flower.
At Luxe, we start with top-shelf hemp CBD flower, and then use our proprietary extraction method that allows us to capture the rare cannabinoid delta-8 THC without damaging any of the terpenes and other cannabinoids in the process. This makes for a much better finished product, that has all the perks of CBD as well a bit of a buzz, but none of the unwanted after effects associated with delta-9 THC.
Our live resin delta-8 THC cartridges are made with a special blend of d8 distillate combined with delta-8 live resin for the ultimate experience. The live resin addition brings all the flavor and funk you'd expect from regular THC, while the pure delta-8 distillate brings increases the potency. Live Resin Delta-8 THC is a bit milder than the distillate.
Luxe Delta-8 Gummies are all made with real fruit puree and lab-tested delta-8 THC, so they're safe, delicious, and you won't feel guilty or any come down after you eat them. We also have several different delta-8 tinctures and syrups available as well that you can buy.
Our Delta-8 flower is made with high CBD hemp flower, that's carefully infused with our delta-8 THC distillate. The effects are about one-third the average strength of regular cannabis. If you're looking for even more potent delta-8 THC products, we also have delta-8 moon rocks and caviar - asteroid cones available for sale too.
We ship all of our delta-8 THC products via USPS, unless requested otherwise. We use discreet packaging and fulfill our online orders within 24 hours, Mon- Sat.
Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.