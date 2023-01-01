About this product
We're happy to introduce one of our most revolutionary products yet—Delta-9 and CBD High Spectrum Hemp Gummies.
These incredible gummies will satisfy anyone's sweet tooth while delivering a one-two punch of THC and CBD. What's special about these gummies is that they contain a whopping 10 milligrams of THC in each gummy.
Now we know what you're thinking—how is that possible? Well, we stay Farm Bill compliant by making sure that the THC is hemp-derived and each delicious treat contains less than 0.3% THC content.
We achieved this by using only the highest quality USA-grown hemp. We infuse the THC from this hemp into our deliciously crafted gummies that weigh 4500 milligrams each. 10 milligrams of THC in a gummy that weighs 4500 milligrams means that there's far less than 0.3% THC content in each gummy.
However, we didn't stop there because we paired the THC with another 10 milligrams of CBD to round out the gummy for extra effective relief.
Our Delta-9 THC and CBD High Spectrum Hemp Gummies come with 10 gummies in each pack, and you have three delicious and natural flavors to choose from—blackberry, peach and watermelon.
Try a pack today and discover complete relaxation and relief with an extra high dose of THC and CBD.
Vegan and Gluten-Free
These incredible gummies will satisfy anyone's sweet tooth while delivering a one-two punch of THC and CBD. What's special about these gummies is that they contain a whopping 10 milligrams of THC in each gummy.
Now we know what you're thinking—how is that possible? Well, we stay Farm Bill compliant by making sure that the THC is hemp-derived and each delicious treat contains less than 0.3% THC content.
We achieved this by using only the highest quality USA-grown hemp. We infuse the THC from this hemp into our deliciously crafted gummies that weigh 4500 milligrams each. 10 milligrams of THC in a gummy that weighs 4500 milligrams means that there's far less than 0.3% THC content in each gummy.
However, we didn't stop there because we paired the THC with another 10 milligrams of CBD to round out the gummy for extra effective relief.
Our Delta-9 THC and CBD High Spectrum Hemp Gummies come with 10 gummies in each pack, and you have three delicious and natural flavors to choose from—blackberry, peach and watermelon.
Try a pack today and discover complete relaxation and relief with an extra high dose of THC and CBD.
Vegan and Gluten-Free
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Luxe THC | 25% OFF with code LEAFLY
SAVE 40% WITH PROMO CODE LEAF40
Luxe is a purveyor of the most refined hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoid products.
From Delta-8 THC vape cartridges to THC-O edibles and everything in between, you’ll find everything you need on our online menu. It isn’t just the sheer selection that separates us from the competition — our commitment to our customers defines who we are as a brand.
From lab-tested products to rigorous compliance, our clients enjoy reliable hemp-derived products that never miss the mark.
Regarding hemp-derived products, Luxe searched high and low to ensure a selection of items that are out of this world.
Delta-8 THC
Delta-9 THC
Delta-10 THC
HHC
THC-O
CBD
Each type of cannabinoid can be found in multiple products for your enjoyment, such as:
Vape Cartridges and Vape Pens
Edibles
Extracts
Flower
Whether you’re a vape enthusiast or extract connoisseur, Luxe provides a wide range of products at your fingertips.
You're in luck if you’ve been searching for affordable hemp-derived products such as D8 or D10 THC products.
At Luxe, it’s our business to ensure customers find prices they can afford. Hemp is an extraordinary plant; with this in mind, we’re passing ample savings on to our clients.
Hemp-Derived Products You Can Trust
We understand that not all hemp-derived products are created equal.
That’s why we offer consistent lab reports for maximum transparency. By seeing what’s inside our hemp-derived products, you can rest assured that you’re receiving nothing but hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoids.
When you see our brand’s name on the packaging of a D8 vape cartridge — you know exactly what you’re getting.
Legal and Potent Hemp-Derived THC Products
At Luxe, we aim to provide potent yet legal hemp-derived THC, such as Delta-8.
We test each product to ensure the THC limit never exceeds 0.3%. By remaining compliant, we can better serve our clients who shop online.
Each Hemp-derived product is filled with the cannabinoids that you seek. Whether it’s HHC or Delta-10 THC — you’ll experience a wide range of uplifting effects while leaving legal worries in the dust.
Ordering Made Simple
Ordering hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoids have never been this easy.
You’ll find your package filled with hemp-derived products in no time, from nationwide shipping to ultra-fast delivery times. Whether you require discrete packaging or a one-click checkout process — Luxe has you covered.
Luxe is a purveyor of the most refined hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoid products.
From Delta-8 THC vape cartridges to THC-O edibles and everything in between, you’ll find everything you need on our online menu. It isn’t just the sheer selection that separates us from the competition — our commitment to our customers defines who we are as a brand.
From lab-tested products to rigorous compliance, our clients enjoy reliable hemp-derived products that never miss the mark.
Regarding hemp-derived products, Luxe searched high and low to ensure a selection of items that are out of this world.
Delta-8 THC
Delta-9 THC
Delta-10 THC
HHC
THC-O
CBD
Each type of cannabinoid can be found in multiple products for your enjoyment, such as:
Vape Cartridges and Vape Pens
Edibles
Extracts
Flower
Whether you’re a vape enthusiast or extract connoisseur, Luxe provides a wide range of products at your fingertips.
You're in luck if you’ve been searching for affordable hemp-derived products such as D8 or D10 THC products.
At Luxe, it’s our business to ensure customers find prices they can afford. Hemp is an extraordinary plant; with this in mind, we’re passing ample savings on to our clients.
Hemp-Derived Products You Can Trust
We understand that not all hemp-derived products are created equal.
That’s why we offer consistent lab reports for maximum transparency. By seeing what’s inside our hemp-derived products, you can rest assured that you’re receiving nothing but hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoids.
When you see our brand’s name on the packaging of a D8 vape cartridge — you know exactly what you’re getting.
Legal and Potent Hemp-Derived THC Products
At Luxe, we aim to provide potent yet legal hemp-derived THC, such as Delta-8.
We test each product to ensure the THC limit never exceeds 0.3%. By remaining compliant, we can better serve our clients who shop online.
Each Hemp-derived product is filled with the cannabinoids that you seek. Whether it’s HHC or Delta-10 THC — you’ll experience a wide range of uplifting effects while leaving legal worries in the dust.
Ordering Made Simple
Ordering hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoids have never been this easy.
You’ll find your package filled with hemp-derived products in no time, from nationwide shipping to ultra-fast delivery times. Whether you require discrete packaging or a one-click checkout process — Luxe has you covered.