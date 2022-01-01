THC-O Gummy Sample Pack | 4 Count
About this product
If you’re looking for an extra-strong cannabinoid kick, then look no further than our Watermelon THC-O Gummies. Don’t let these colorful gummies fool you–they come packing serious potency.
That’s because our Watermelon THC-O Gummies are crafted in a harmony of two amazing cannabinoids—delta-8 THC and THC-O. The 40 milligrams of delta-8 THC within each gummy lays the foundation of a mild buzz before liftoff.
When the 30 milligrams THC-O kicks in, you’ll need to strap yourself in and prepare for the ride. After all, THC-O is immensely powerful and much stronger than delta-8 THC and even regular delta-9 THC.
Believe us when we say that you’ll find pure relaxation and a strong buzz that can’t be found with any other edible. They’re perfect for a day out and about or one just kicking back at home.
Perhaps the best part of these gummies is the delicious watermelon flavor everyone will enjoy. You’ll be tempted to eat more than one, but be careful–one will be more than enough.
To make our Watermelon THC-O Gummies stand out from the competition, we made them with vegan and gluten-free ingredients.
Try the new cannabinoid on the block with our professionally crafted, delicious, and mighty Watermelon THC-O Gummies.
Lab-tested
Vegan
Gluten-free
About this brand
Luxe | Hemp-Derived THC | 40% off with promo code LEAFLY40
Luxe provides top-grade hemp derived THC products and infused CBD hemp flower. Buy delta-8, delta-9, delta-10, THC-O and HHC products online and rest at ease knowing all cannabinoids at Luxe are lab-tested and Farm Bill Compliant.
SHIPS TO ALL 50 STATES
Our lineup includes live resin vape cartridges, gummies, water-soluble syrups, tinctures, vape pens, and of course, Delta-8 THC flower.
At Luxe, we start with top-shelf hemp CBD flower, and then use our proprietary extraction method that allows us to capture the rare cannabinoid delta-8 THC without damaging any of the terpenes and other cannabinoids in the process. This makes for a much better finished product, that has all the perks of CBD as well a bit of a buzz, but none of the unwanted after effects associated with delta-9 THC.
Our live resin delta-8 THC cartridges are made with a special blend of d8 distillate combined with delta-8 live resin for the ultimate experience. The live resin addition brings all the flavor and funk you'd expect from regular THC, while the pure delta-8 distillate brings increases the potency. Live Resin Delta-8 THC is a bit milder than the distillate.
Luxe Dealt-8 Gummies are all made with real fruit puree and lab-tested delta-8 THC, so they're safe, delicious, and you won't feel guilty or any come down after you eat them. We also have several different delta-8 tinctures and syrups available as well that you can buy.
Our Delta-8 flower is made with high CBD hemp flower, that's carefully infused with our delta-8 THC distillate. The effects are about one-third the average strength of regular cannabis. If you're looking for even more potent delta-8 THC products, we also have delta-8 moon rocks and caviar - asteroid cones available for sale too.
We ship all of our delta-8 THC products via USPS, unless requested otherwise. We use discreet packaging and fulfill our online orders within 24 hours, Mon- Sat.
Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.
