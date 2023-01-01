About this product
Wellness Gel Capsules - 30ct
THC/CBD Ratio: 0:1
Patient Notes:
If you're seeking a natural way to promote wellness and relax your body, LuxLyte Wellness Gels offer a balanced blend of health benefits and relaxation, without causing excessive cognitive side effects. This type of CBD ratio is specially designed to optimize the therapeutic effects of cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp plants, while minimizing the psychoactive effects of THC, another compound found in cannabis plants.
By using a pure CBD ratio, you can enjoy a range of health benefits, including reduced inflammation, pain relief, improved sleep quality, and lower anxiety levels. In addition, this type of CBD product can help to promote a sense of calm and relaxation, allowing you to unwind and feel more at ease.
Physician Notes:
Recommended for patients with Epilepsy, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s disease.you to unwind and feel more at ease.
About this brand
LuxLyte
LuxLyte focuses on creating high-quality products using pure CO2-extracted organic cannabis and in-house cannabis derived terpenes. LuxLyte uses no additives for a safe and clean experience. Our process of refinement ensures that our products maintain the highest quality possible. Every product passes through consistent quality control, including internal testing and New York State Office of Cannabis Management approved 3rd party lab testing. Through the use of pure cannabis CBD derived from our own high CBD strains, we achieve exact ratios.
RATIOS
GOLD - 250:1 THC to CBD ratio that provides a relaxing and sedative effect with higher cognitive side effects.
AWAKE - 20:1 THC to CBD ratio appropriate for daytime treatment that provides a euphoric, uplifting effect with moderate cognitive side effects.
CALM - 50:1 THC to CBD ratio with subtle euphoric effects and notable cognitive side effects to help manage more severe symptoms.
HARMONY - 1:1 THC to CBD ratio, a perfect balance of THC and CBD that promotes well-being with subtle euphoric effects and mild cognitive side effects.
SLEEP - 100:1 THC to CBD ratio that provides a relaxing and sedative effect with higher cognitive side effects and better suited for nighttime use.
WELLNESS - 0:1 THC to CBD ratio, a pure CBD ratio that optimizes health benefits and provides body relaxation with minimal cognitive
State License(s)
MM0501M