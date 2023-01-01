About this product
Harmony Gel Capsules - 30ct
THC/CBD Ratio: 1:1
Patient Notes:
Finding the ideal combination of THC and CBD can be a delicate balancing act, but when it's done just right, it can create a unique and highly beneficial experience for the mind and body. This optimal blend of THC and CBD can promote overall well-being while producing gentle, yet satisfying feelings of euphoria.
In addition, this harmonious combination of cannabinoids has the added benefit of minimal cognitive side effects, making it an excellent choice for those who want to experience the benefits of THC and CBD without feeling overwhelmed or impaired. With just the right amount of each, this perfect balance can help to enhance focus, alleviate stress, and create a sense of relaxation, all while maintaining a clear and sharp state of mind.
Physician Notes:
Recommended for patients with Neuropathies, Multiple Sclerosis, Cancer, IBS, and
chronic pain conditions
About this brand
LuxLyte
LuxLyte focuses on creating high-quality products using pure CO2-extracted organic cannabis and in-house cannabis derived terpenes. LuxLyte uses no additives for a safe and clean experience. Our process of refinement ensures that our products maintain the highest quality possible. Every product passes through consistent quality control, including internal testing and New York State Office of Cannabis Management approved 3rd party lab testing. Through the use of pure cannabis CBD derived from our own high CBD strains, we achieve exact ratios.
RATIOS
GOLD - 250:1 THC to CBD ratio that provides a relaxing and sedative effect with higher cognitive side effects.
AWAKE - 20:1 THC to CBD ratio appropriate for daytime treatment that provides a euphoric, uplifting effect with moderate cognitive side effects.
CALM - 50:1 THC to CBD ratio with subtle euphoric effects and notable cognitive side effects to help manage more severe symptoms.
HARMONY - 1:1 THC to CBD ratio, a perfect balance of THC and CBD that promotes well-being with subtle euphoric effects and mild cognitive side effects.
SLEEP - 100:1 THC to CBD ratio that provides a relaxing and sedative effect with higher cognitive side effects and better suited for nighttime use.
WELLNESS - 0:1 THC to CBD ratio, a pure CBD ratio that optimizes health benefits and provides body relaxation with minimal cognitive
State License(s)
MM0501M