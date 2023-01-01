About this product
Calm Gel Capsules - 30ct
THC/CBD Ratio: 50:1
Patient Notes:
This 50:1 THC to CBD ratio makes it an ideal choice for those seeking a subtle and balanced euphoric experience while also experiencing notable cognitive side effects. The unique combination of cannabinoids in this tincture is designed to help manage more severe symptoms, providing a holistic approach to wellness.
Crafted with the highest quality ingredients, LuxLyte Calm Gels offer a unique blend of THC and CBD that is optimized to provide the most beneficial effects. The precise ratio of THC to CBD in these capsules is intended to create a gentle yet potent experience that can help alleviate symptoms such as pain, anxiety, and stress.
Physician Notes:
Recommended for more severe symptoms associated with Multiple Sclerosis, ALS,
HIV/AIDS, Cancer, and other chronic pain conditions.
About this brand
LuxLyte
LuxLyte focuses on creating high-quality products using pure CO2-extracted organic cannabis and in-house cannabis derived terpenes. LuxLyte uses no additives for a safe and clean experience. Our process of refinement ensures that our products maintain the highest quality possible. Every product passes through consistent quality control, including internal testing and New York State Office of Cannabis Management approved 3rd party lab testing. Through the use of pure cannabis CBD derived from our own high CBD strains, we achieve exact ratios.
RATIOS
GOLD - 250:1 THC to CBD ratio that provides a relaxing and sedative effect with higher cognitive side effects.
AWAKE - 20:1 THC to CBD ratio appropriate for daytime treatment that provides a euphoric, uplifting effect with moderate cognitive side effects.
CALM - 50:1 THC to CBD ratio with subtle euphoric effects and notable cognitive side effects to help manage more severe symptoms.
HARMONY - 1:1 THC to CBD ratio, a perfect balance of THC and CBD that promotes well-being with subtle euphoric effects and mild cognitive side effects.
SLEEP - 100:1 THC to CBD ratio that provides a relaxing and sedative effect with higher cognitive side effects and better suited for nighttime use.
WELLNESS - 0:1 THC to CBD ratio, a pure CBD ratio that optimizes health benefits and provides body relaxation with minimal cognitive
State License(s)
MM0501M