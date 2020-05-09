About this product
Gorilla Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Lack of appetite
13% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
