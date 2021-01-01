Lynx CBD
Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture – 500mg 15ml
About this product
Our lowest potency CBD Oil still has some bite. Containing 500mg of active Cannabinoids, this Full Spectrum 15ml CBD Tincture is the perfect “entry level” CBD Product. The mild flavor makes it great for sublingual delivery or for use in CBD edibles.
100% Natural with no synthetic flavors or artificial additives
Conveniently sized dropper bottle
Dropper top for simple administration
Produced with Pesticide Free, Non-GMO CBD Oil.
500mg CBD Oil
~33.3mg of Cannabinoids per ml
~1.6mg of CBD per drop
15ml Container with dropper
100% Natural with no synthetic flavors or artificial additives
Conveniently sized dropper bottle
Dropper top for simple administration
Produced with Pesticide Free, Non-GMO CBD Oil.
500mg CBD Oil
~33.3mg of Cannabinoids per ml
~1.6mg of CBD per drop
15ml Container with dropper
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!